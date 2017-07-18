Microsoft Windows Server 2016 – Nano Server and how it has changed already

One of the things that I was most excited about working with in Windows Server 2016 was Nano Server.

The ability to have super fast, super scalable servers to run infrastructure roles (to me) seemed like an awesome addition particularly given that it was the smallest server footprint we’d ever delivered and booted in record times. I consumed as much information about it as I could. I delivered a few talks on how I thought it would be one of the most adopted new features coming from our new product set and I even encouraged some of my customers to do some proof of concept trials in their Dev environments.

Then because IT is constantly evolving, and Microsoft is always listening to our customers and consumers, Nano Server changed before it even really took off. The feedback that we received from customers was that Nano Server was great but that it was primarily being used for Containers and that they wanted it to be even smaller again. So we listened and at Microsoft Build in May 2017 we announced the changes. You can read the announcement here https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/hybridcloud/2017/05/10/windows-server-for-developers-news-from-microsoft-build-2017/.

Now I am fielding questions from my customers and students in my workshops about what the changes mean and how containers can benefit them, but more importantly “what are containers?”. So let’s deal with those questions (not going to deep dive though haha, just a brief overview):

Read the entire article here, Windows Server 2016 – Nano Server and how it has changed already – Canberra Premier Field Engineering: Team Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft