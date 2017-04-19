Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Essentials Dashboard Video Walkthrough

Windows Server 2016 Essentials is the lowest-cost edition of Windows Server intended for a small company’s first server. With Windows Server 2016 Essentials comes a dashboard which simplifies the tasks that you perform to manage your network and server. Common tasks include setting up your server, managing user accounts, managing backups, integrating with cloud services, and more. In this episode we’ll provide an overview of Windows Server 2016 Essentials edition and a demo of how to use it.

[3:24] DEMO: Windows Server 2016 Essentials Dashboard walkthrough

