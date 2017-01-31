Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Data Deduplication Users: Please Install KB3216755!

Long-time users of Dedup on will note that we only officially support files with size up to 1 TB. While this is true, this is a “soft” support statement – we take your data integrity extremely seriously, and therefore will always address reported data corruptions. Our current defined support statement of 1 TB was chosen for two reasons: 1) for files larger than 1 TB, performance isn’t quite ‘up to snuff’ with our expectations, and 2) dynamic workloads with lots of writes may reach NTFS’ file fragmentation limits, causing the file to become read-only until the next optimization. In short, our 1 TB support statement is about preserving a high quality experience for you. Your mileage may vary… in particular, many users have reported to us that backup workloads that use VHDs or VHD-like container files sized over 1 TB work extremely well with Dedup. This is because backup workloads are typically append-only workloads. We do however recommend that you make use of the new Backup usage type in Windows Server 2016 to ensure the best performance with backup workloads.

Finally, I would just like to thank the three users who reached out to us with this issue and helped us validate the pre-release patch: thank you! We always love to hear from you, our customers, so please feel free to reach out to us with your questions, comments, or concerns anytime: dedupfeedback@microsoft.com!

Read the entire article here, Windows Server 2016 Data Deduplication users: please install KB3216755!

via the fine folks at Microsoft.