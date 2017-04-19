Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Adds Native Overlay Network Driver, enabling mixed Linux + Windows Docker Swarm Mode Clusters

Based on customer and partner feedback, we are happy to announce the Windows networking team released a native overlay network driver for Windows Server 2016 to enable admins to create a Docker Swarm cluster spanning multiple Windows Server and Linux container hosts without worrying about configuring the underlying network fabric. Windows Server containers and those with Hyper-V Isolation powered by Docker are available natively in Windows Server 2016 and enable developers and IT admins to work together in building and deploying both modern, cloud-native applications as well as supporting lift-and-shift of workloads from a virtual machine (VM) into a container. Previously, an admin would be limited to scaling out these containers on a single Windows Docker host. With Docker Swarm and overlay, your containerized workloads can now communicate seamlessly across hosts, and scale fluidly, on-demand.

How did we do it? The Docker engines, running in Swarm mode, are able to scale-out services by launching multiple container instances across all nodes in a cluster. When one of the “master” Swarm mode nodes schedules a container instance to run on a particular host, the Docker engine on that host will call the Windows Host Networking Service (HNS) to create the container endpoint and attach it to the overlay networks referenced by that particular service. HNS will then program this policy into the Virtual Filtering Platform (VFP) Hyper-V switch extension where it is enforced by creating network overlays using VXLAN encapsulation.

Read the entire article here, Windows Server 2016 Adds Native Overlay Network Driver, enabling mixed Linux + Windows Docker Swarm Mode Clusters

