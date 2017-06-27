Microsoft Windows 10 Tip: Personalize your PC with new themes in the Windows Store
Did you know Windows desktop themes are now free to download in the Windows Store with the Windows 10 Creators Update?
Choose from endless options to make your PC yours, including hundreds of wallpapers, sound options, and custom accent colors. Themes include plants and flowers, landscapes, animals, natural wonders, cityscapes – anything to suit your style. The photography, art, and illustrations you see come from creators across the globe.
Windows 10 is all about letting you express yourself and create, and customizing your PC is a great way to jump into the Creators Update.
Here’s how to find themes in Windows 10:
If you have the Creators Update, you can open Settings, select Personalization, Themes, and then the “Get more themes in the store” link – or, click here to go right to the Windows Store.
Read the entire article here, Windows 10 Tip: Personalize your PC with new themes in the Windows Store
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
