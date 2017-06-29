Home Desktop Microsoft Windows 10 SDK Preview Build 16225 Released

Microsoft Windows 10 SDK Preview Build 16225 Released

Today, we released a new Windows 10 Preview Build of the SDK to be used in conjunction with Windows 10 Insider Preview (Build 16225 or greater). The Preview SDK Build 16225 contains bug fixes and under development changes to the API surface area.

The Preview SDK can be downloaded from developer section on Windows Insider.

For feedback and updates to the known issues, please see the developer forum. For new feature requests, head over to our Windows Platform UserVoice.

Things to note:

  • This build works in conjunction with previously released SDKs and Visual Studio 2017. You can install this SDK and still also continue to submit your apps that target Windows 10 Creators build or earlier to the store.
  • The Windows SDK will now formally only be supported by Visual Studio 2017 and greater. You can download the Visual Studio 2017 here.

Known Issues

  • Designer fails to render: When viewing the XAML in the Designer Window in Visual Studio, the controls fail to render. This can be resolved by using Visual Studio 2017.3 Preview.
  • Compilation fails on non-Windows 10 platforms: When building apps on previous platforms, you may get a build error:

