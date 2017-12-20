Home Applications Microsoft Windows 10 Pro for Workstations: Power through advanced workloads

Microsoft Windows 10 Pro for Workstations: Power through advanced workloads

0
Microsoft Windows 10 Pro for Workstations: Power through advanced workloads
0

In the new world of work, advanced professions increasingly require high-performance computing capabilities. We’re working to ensure Windows meets your needs, even in demanding and mission-critical scenarios, which is why we announced Windows 10 Pro for Workstations in August.

For data scientists transforming big data into input signals and experimenting with multiple machine learning models, processing time equals productivity. The same is true for researchers, engineers, and teams focused on predictive modeling. Content creation roles such as media professionals and graphic designers generate — and need to preserve — an enormous amount of data and intellectual property through their work.

Enter Windows 10 Pro for Workstations. With these devices, you can power through advanced workloads with server-grade data protection & performance.

These are revolutionary performance gains for desktop machines. With these new workstations, you’ll benefit from greater speed with faster processing & file transfers, greater resilience with server-grade storage, and you’ll enjoy the full power of high-performance hardware configurations.

Let’s look at the key benefits of Windows 10 Pro for Workstations:

Speed through demanding workloads & file transfers

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations supports devices with persistent memory1 (aka non-volatile memory, or NVDIMM-N) so you can speed through advanced workloads with the fastest data storage possible on workstations. In addition, persistent memory keeps your files at hand in the event of a system power loss.

Read the entire article here, Windows 10 Pro for Workstations: Power through advanced workloads

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Desktop
News
Security
Storage
Microsoft
Microsoft

Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        As an IT pro, you know that security, efficiency and control are top priorities. Remote Desktop Manager 13 targets each of these critical areas. That’s why we recently ran a special live webinar led by our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier to showcase the latest version of RDM’s key […]

        read more
        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          maxresdefault_live.jpg

          VMware Hands-on Labs Video: VMware Workspace ONE Windows 10 Security and Compliance

          VMware AirWatch features a new and more efficient approach to Windows lifecycle management across any use case. Learn how AirWatch manages real-time and automated security protection and compliance by watching a walkthrough of the Hands-On Lab. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & […]

          read more
          1513685433_1513685431_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Carpool Tech Talk – Rory Choudhuri & Garry Owen: Transform Security

          1513684560_1513684554_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Identity Manager 3.0 Deep Dive

          1513477035_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud on AWS: Networking and Storage Best Practices – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video