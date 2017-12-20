Microsoft Windows 10 Pro for Workstations: Power through advanced workloads

In the new world of work, advanced professions increasingly require high-performance computing capabilities. We’re working to ensure Windows meets your needs, even in demanding and mission-critical scenarios, which is why we announced Windows 10 Pro for Workstations in August.

For data scientists transforming big data into input signals and experimenting with multiple machine learning models, processing time equals productivity. The same is true for researchers, engineers, and teams focused on predictive modeling. Content creation roles such as media professionals and graphic designers generate — and need to preserve — an enormous amount of data and intellectual property through their work.

Enter Windows 10 Pro for Workstations. With these devices, you can power through advanced workloads with server-grade data protection & performance.

These are revolutionary performance gains for desktop machines. With these new workstations, you’ll benefit from greater speed with faster processing & file transfers, greater resilience with server-grade storage, and you’ll enjoy the full power of high-performance hardware configurations.

Let’s look at the key benefits of Windows 10 Pro for Workstations:

Speed through demanding workloads & file transfers

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations supports devices with persistent memory1 (aka non-volatile memory, or NVDIMM-N) so you can speed through advanced workloads with the fastest data storage possible on workstations. In addition, persistent memory keeps your files at hand in the event of a system power loss.

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.