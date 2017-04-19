Microsoft: Why Office 365 customers need to consider Enterprise Mobility + Security

Office 365, apart from being the global standard for productivity, provides built-in fundamental management and security capabilities to help protect your company data as you embrace mobility and cloud.

If you are responsible for providing a great end user computing environment for your organization, you are facing other changes such as:

New types of users – task workers, outside collaborators and other contributors will need access to your company information via the Office mobile apps, and eventually a larger subset of your app portfolio.

Users need to access Office 365 resources from a variety of locations.

Your cloud-based app portfolio will expand beyond Office mobile apps.

Information needs to be shared more freely inside and outside your organization, while maintaining security

You need to constantly re-assess and redefine your security posture based on a dynamic, changing threat landscape.

Read the entire article here, Why Office 365 customers need to consider Enterprise Mobility + Security – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.