Microsoft: Why GDPR is a $3.5 billion business opportunity

Microsoft: Why GDPR is a $3.5 billion business opportunity
There’s a huge regulatory change just around the corner. And with it comes a $3.5 billion business opportunity. Two-thirds of Australian companies that know they’re affected expect to make significant changes. But half aren’t even sure they need to comply.

What is it? Europe’s landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Part of the confusion locally lies in this massive data protection scheme being European. Yet a basic look at its requirements show that many Australian organisations have obligations under the new law, set to take effect from 25 May. It covers any organisation that controls or processes the personal data of European Union (EU) residents. For example:

  • Australian entities that operate businesses established in an EU member state
  • Australian-based entities that offer goods or services to individuals in the EU, irrespective of whether payment is required
  • Australian-based entities that monitor the behaviour of individuals in the EU, where that behaviour takes place within the EU

With data protection making news headlines on an almost daily basis, the law aims to improve data handling and make businesses more accountable for personal customer information. It unifies data protection legislation across all 28 EU countries.

