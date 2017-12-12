Home News Microsoft: What’s new in SSMS 17.4: SQL Vulnerability Assessment

Microsoft: What's new in SSMS 17.4: SQL Vulnerability Assessment

Microsoft: What's new in SSMS 17.4: SQL Vulnerability Assessment
We are excited to announce the release of SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) 17.4!

Download SSMS 17.4 and review the Release Notes to get started.

SSMS 17.4 provides support for almost all feature areas on SQL Server 2008 through the latest SQL Server 2017, which is now generally available.

In addition to enhancements and bug fixes, SSMS 17.4 comes with an exciting new feature: SQL Vulnerability Assessment!

What is Vulnerability Assessment?

SQL Vulnerability Assessment (VA) is your one-stop-shop to discover, track and remediate potential database vulnerabilities. It can be used as an excellent preventative security measure, providing visibility into your security state and offering actionable steps to investigate, manage and resolve security issues and enhance your database fortifications. It is designed to be usable even for non-security-experts – getting started and seeing an initial actionable report takes only a few seconds.

Read the entire article here, What’s new in SSMS 17.4: SQL Vulnerability Assessment

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

