Microsoft: What’s new in SQL Server 2017 RC1 for Analysis Services

The RC1 public preview of SQL Server 2017 is available here! It includes Dynamic Management View improvements for tabular models with compatibility level 1200 and 1400.

DMVs are useful in numerous scenarios including the following.

Exposing information about server operations and health.

Documentation of tabular models.

Numerous client tools use DMVs for a variety of reasons. For example, BISM Normalizer uses them to perform impact analysis for incremental metadata deployment and merging.

RC1 rounds off the DMV improvements introduced in CTP 2.0 and CTP 2.1.

DISCOVER_CALC_DEPENDENCY now works with 1200 and 1400 models. 1400 models show dependencies between M partitions, M expressions and structured data sources.

Further enhancements in RC1 include the following for 1200 (where applicable) and 1400 models.

