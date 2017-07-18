Home Databases Microsoft: What’s new in SQL Server 2017 RC1 for Analysis Services

Microsoft: What’s new in SQL Server 2017 RC1 for Analysis Services

0
Microsoft: What’s new in SQL Server 2017 RC1 for Analysis Services
0

The RC1 public preview of SQL Server 2017 is available here! It includes Dynamic Management View improvements for tabular models with compatibility level 1200 and 1400.

DMVs are useful in numerous scenarios including the following.

  • Exposing information about server operations and health.
  • Documentation of tabular models.
  • Numerous client tools use DMVs for a variety of reasons. For example, BISM Normalizer uses them to perform impact analysis for incremental metadata deployment and merging.

RC1 rounds off the DMV improvements introduced in CTP 2.0 and CTP 2.1.

DISCOVER_CALC_DEPENDENCY now works with 1200 and 1400 models. 1400 models show dependencies between M partitions, M expressions and structured data sources.

Further enhancements in RC1 include the following for 1200 (where applicable) and 1400 models.

Read the entire article here, What’s new in SQL Server 2017 RC1 for Analysis Services

via the fine folks at Microsoft

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Databases
Desktop
Management
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        This workshop will help you to explore the ways to secure your computers from ransomware and cyber attacks. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1499456710_maxresdefault.jpg

        Hands-on SPDocKit 7 On-Demand Webinar – SharePoint performance, Permissions audit and SharePoint Online

        1500364720_maxresdefault.jpg

        12 Architectural Requirements for Protecting Business Data in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Fueling MSP Growth with App-Centric Monitoring How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500364784_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware VMworld 2017 US Highlights

          Don’t miss the top cloud infrastructure and digital workspace event of the year. This video is from the fine folks at VMware VMworld.

          read more
          1500365462_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nutanix – Invisible Infrastructure Video

          1499940440_maxresdefault.jpg

          eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

          1499880309_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS KC Videos: How do I restore data to an Aurora cluster from MySQL via S3?

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video