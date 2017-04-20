Microsoft: What’s new in SQL Server 2017 CTP 2.0 for Analysis Services

The public CTP 2.0 of SQL Server 2017 on Windows is available here! This public preview includes the following enhancements for Analysis Services tabular.

Object-level security to secure model metadata in addition to data.

Transaction-performance improvements for a more responsive developer experience.

Dynamic Management View improvements for 1200 and 1400 models enabling dependency analysis and reporting.

Improvements to the authoring experience of detail rows expressions.

Hierarchy and column reuse to be surfaced in more helpful locations in the Power BI field list.

Date relationships to easily create relationships to date dimensions based on date columns.

Default installation option for Analysis Services is tabular, not multidimensional.

Other enhancements not covered by this post include the following.

New Power Query data sources. See this post for more info.

DAX Editor for SSDT. See this post for more info.

Existing Direct Query data sources support for M expressions. See this post for more info.

SSMS improvements, such as viewing, editing, and scripting support for structured data sources.

Read the entire article here, What’s new in SQL Server 2017 CTP 2.0 for Analysis Services

via the fine folks at Microsoft