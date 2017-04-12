Microsoft: What’s new in Bash/WSL & Windows Console

When Windows 10 Anniversary Update (AU) was shipped, the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) was still far from complete, and was known to have many incompatibilities, especially with popular developer tools like node.js, Java, etc.

However, it was important to get this exciting new feature into the hands of real users so that we could learn from them – YOU! – what WSL needed to run, what worked, and what didn’t, etc.

And ***wow!*** did you, our community respond! 🙂

On behalf of the WSL & Console engineering teams, a very sincere and grateful THANK YOU to all of you who’ve tried and used Bash/WSL over the last 12+ months, and especially to all of you who filed issues on our GitHub issues repo, contacted me on Twitter, submitted/voted for asks on our UserVoice, asked questions on StackOverflow, AskUbuntu, Reddit, our Command-Line Blog, the WSL Team Blog and elsewhere.

The massively improved Bash/WSL & Windows Console that we’re shipping in Windows 10 Creators Update is due largely to all of you!

