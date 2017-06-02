Microsoft: We’ve made the Azure AD App Proxy even better!
I’ve blogged before about how the Azure AD Application Proxy is our “hidden gem”. Many of our customers don’t even know it exists, but once they discover it they LOVE it! It’s not uncommon for customers to have 300+ internal applications connected to it and one of our largest customers (a customers with over 100k seats of Azure AD deployed) is about to go live using it to make their entire intranet available to mobile employees!
I’m excited to share a few feature updates that will make it even easier for you to onboard to Azure AD Application Proxy, and use it with a wider range of applications.
I’ve invited Program Manager Harshini Jayaram to share the details in a blog post, which you’ll find below. Try out these updates and let us know what you think! We’re eager to hear from you.
Read the entire article here, We’ve made the Azure AD App Proxy even better! – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
