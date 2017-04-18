Microsoft: Visualize Azure Machine Learning Models with MicroStrategy Desktop

Have you ever wondered how you can use machine learning in your work?

It would be easy to assume that this type of advanced technology isn’t available to you because of simple logistics or complexities. The truth is, machine learning is more accessible than ever before – and even easy-to-use.

Together, Microsoft and MicroStrategy can help users create powerful, cloud-based machine learning applications through self-service analytics. MicroStrategy Desktop™, combined with Microsoft Azure ML, uses a drag-n-drop interface so users can efficiently plan, create and glean insights from a predictive dashboard.

April 18-20 at MicroStrategy World in Washington, DC, Microsoft will use a hands-on workshop to demonstrate how users can go from nothing to a fully-functional predictive data visualization built on machine learning within an hour. The three tools we’ll use are Microsoft R Open, Azure Machine Learning, and MicroStrategy 10 Desktop.

Read the entire article here, Visualize Azure Machine Learning Models with MicroStrategy Desktop™

via the fine folks at Microsoft.