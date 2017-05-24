Microsoft Video: Zero code business process apps in SharePoint with PowerApps and Microsoft Flow

With SharePoint core to your business, we are making integration with your business processes much easier. Join Program Manager, Kerem Yuceturk to see what’s next for building zero code business apps for SharePoint through deeper integration with Microsoft PowerApps, Flow and Power BI. Watch as Kerem demonstrates: upcoming advances that allow you to create beautiful pages that weave together apps, workflows and Power BI visualizations across your devices; build custom forms that integrate with your data and go beyond what was possible with InfoPath; and lastly new ways to integrate your content with business processes and connect them to other services using Microsoft Flow.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.