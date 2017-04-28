Microsoft Video: What’s new with Azure Machine Learning

In this session, learn how you can transform your key business scenarios with Azure Machine Learning. You’ll learn how to get started by easily building your own custom model, training and deploying it as a simple web service. We’ll also cover how to quickly create Cortana Intelligence Solutions from preconfigured solutions, reference architectures, and design patterns thanks to the Cortana Intelligence gallery : https://gallery.cortanaintelligence.com/solutions.

Sign up for our Free Trial on Azure ML Studio: https://studio.azureml.net/

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.