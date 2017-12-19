Home Videos Microsoft Video: Virtual machine migration to Azure: Step-by-step guide for migrating from VMware to Azure

Virtual machine migration to Azure: Step-by-step guide for migrating from VMware to Azure

Jeff Woolsey, principal program manager from the Windows Server team, explains and demos the steps to discover, assess and migrate Windows and Linux virtual machines from VMware to Azure. The new Azure Migrate service helps you find on-premises VMs and apps using a collector appliance, then exposes VM attributes – including utilization, sizing and dependency information – to help you plan your migration. Azure Site Recovery then provides the tools to replicate discovered and targeted VMs into Azure storage, then allows you to test and move workloads into production. Along the way, Jeff explains how the tools in Azure help you determine costs and take advantage of potential cost savings via the Azure Hybrid Benefit for Windows Server.

To learn more, go to the Azure migration center http://www.azure.com/migrate.

To see how VMs can be secured and managed once in Azure, check out the recently published “Steps to securing and managing your VMs in Azure” show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAXz8zK8bks.

And if you have further questions, join the Azure Migration Tech Community: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/Azure-Migration/bd-p/AzureMigration

