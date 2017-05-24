Microsoft Video: Updates to Yammer: Integrating conversations into your SharePoint experiences
With Yammer, we give you an additional modality for collaboration across your SharePoint sites. Join, Angus Florance for a demo-rich overview of the latest updates to Yammer and how you now can infuse conversations within your SharePoint experiences including: how you can use Yammer to drive viral interest and discoverability of your content; new integrated conversation experiences with enterprise video services; native OneDrive and SharePoint integration to make working with your files easier; using connectors to pull in content from 3rd party services; and new Office 365 Groups integration to ensure the right people have access to your content and conversations. Keep watching, as Angus shares, the simple admin steps to make these capabilities light up for your users.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
