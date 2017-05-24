Microsoft Video: Updates to the SharePoint Framework with SharePoint Framework extensions
The SharePoint Framework lets you create engaging SharePoint Pages by building modern web parts using open frameworks and your preferred tools, such as React, Sass, Gulp and more. Join Mike Ammerlaan for a demo-rich overview of updates to the SharePoint Framework with the introduction of new SharePoint Framework Extensions that give you richer customization options, including: site banners, to support site metadata and notification scenarios for your SharePoint Team sites and adding actions and custom fields within SharePoint Lists. Keep watching too as he demonstrates how you can harness Microsoft Flow along with your custom business logic to automate business processes; incorporate Office 365 data and activities using the Microsoft Graph API and finally, compose more sophisticated user experiences using connected Web Parts.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
