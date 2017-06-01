Microsoft Video: Updates to Microsoft Surface Hub with Windows 10 Creators Update
Surface Hub engineer Jordan Marchese, walks us through updates to Microsoft Surface Hub with Windows 10 Creators update. For users of Surface Hub, Jordan demonstrates updated experiences including the new welcome screen; start menu and intelligent Whiteboard; single sign-on for easier access to your content, Office Apps and personal meetings; improvements to ending your Hub session and more. For IT professionals, Jordan also walks through new ways to deploy and manage Surface Hub at-scale, as well as other admin settings introduced with Windows Creators Update.
To learn more about Surface Hub please go to: www.microsoft.com/surfacehub. Thanks for watching!
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
