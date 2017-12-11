Microsoft Video: Updates to Microsoft StaffHub for Firstline workers & IT

A look at the most recent Microsoft StaffHub updates as presented by Principal Program Manager for Office 365, Rich Halbert.

Based on user feedback, StaffHub has been updated with new tools to schedule and communicate with your team. Easily view and manage work schedules, communicate with your team, as well as simplify sharing of content and training resources while keeping access to company

information secure.

StaffHub is purpose-built for the firstline workforce to manage their workday and get more done. For more information go to staffhub.office.com or give the StaffHub team your feedback at staffhub.uservoice.com

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.