Microsoft Video: Updates to Microsoft Intune on Microsoft Azure
Lead engineer, Craig Marl, joins Simon May to demonstrate updates to Microsoft Intune on Azure. This includes: the new admin experience in the Azure Portal with new Role Based Access Controls, tighter integration with Azure Active Directory with Groups; reporting and automation capabilities leveraging the Microsoft Graph API and much more. For more information check out: https://aka.ms/microsoftintune
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown