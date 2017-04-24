Microsoft Video: Transforming customer care with Business Analytics & AI
In this session, we present Cortana Intelligence and the intelligent services such as Cognitive Services and Bot Framework, and the business values it provides for industries. There will also be a state of the art demo on advanced customer care using Azure Bots and CRM. For more information on Cortana Intelligence, please visit: https://aka.ms/cortanayt
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown