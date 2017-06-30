Microsoft Video: The new unified Enterprise Mobility + Security management experience in the Azure Portal
Learn how we’re making your Enterprise Mobility + Security experience more productive with a unified admin experience in the Azure portal. Get a quick tour of how this helps you apply protections to corporate data of the user, device and application and file level. And how you can build your own custom management console that travels with you.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
