Microsoft Video: The best cloud for your Windows Server workloads

Cloud computing is becoming the new normal. Traditional on-premises data-centers have real limitations, and your organization needs flexibility and the ability to continuously innovate for your customers. That’s where Azure comes in. When you migrate your Windows Server workloads to the cloud, you save money, time, and headaches, and gain critical flexibility for your business.

When you move Windows Server workloads to Azure, you can use existing skills, familiar tools, and established procedures. Azure runs on Windows Server, so it’s easy to move workloads and get seamless support across on-premises and cloud deployments. Plus, Microsoft now offers significant incentives to enable cloud adoption.

Reach out to your Microsoft seller or partner today for a free migration assessment, or contact us at WindowsforAzure@microsoft.com.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.