Microsoft Video: Steps to securing and managing your VMs in production with Azure

Coming up on the show we look at the steps you can take in Azure to secure and manage your VMs in production. From how you can enable threat prevention, receive security alerts, and take advantage of the new just-in-time admin capability. To how you can use Azure backup with multi-factor authentication to protect against ransomware attacks. And how you can leverage your latest in log analytics to discover and mitigate potential issues.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.