Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: What’s New in the Database Engine?
Find out what’s new in the database engine including support for SQL Server 2017 across Windows, Linux, and Docker containers. You will also hear about new features including adaptive query processing, in-memory improvements, as well as other enhancements. Download SQL Server 2017: Now on Windows, Linux, and Docker: https://aka.ms/sqlserver17linuxyt
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
