Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017 on Linux | Providing Industry leading security

Learn how Security innovations in SQL Server 2017 help secure data for mission-critical workloads with a layers of protection, adding Always Encrypted technology along with row-level security, dynamic data masking, transparent data encryption (TDE), and robust auditing.

Presented by Joachim Hammer, Microsoft; Ken LeTourneau, Intel; Nicholas Gerasimatos, Red Hat

