Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017 on Linux | In-memory technologies

Learn how in-memory technologies in SQL Server help to optimize the performance of your transaction processing, analytics, as well as hybrid (HTAP) workloads. With memory-optimized tables and natively compiled stored procedures you can see up to 30X performance improvement for your transaction processing, data ingestion, data load, and transient data scenarios. With column store indexes you can see up to 100X performance improvement for your analytical queries with a significant reduction in storage footprint in your data warehouses.

Presented by Jos de Bruijn, Microsoft; Ken LeTourneau, Intel; Wendy Harms, HPE

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.