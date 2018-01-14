Home Videos Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017 on Linux | In-memory technologies

Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017 on Linux | In-memory technologies

Signup for the webcast: https://info.microsoft.com/sql-server-2017-on-linux-webinar-series.html?wt.mc_id=AID627568_QSG_SCL_216719

Learn how in-memory technologies in SQL Server help to optimize the performance of your transaction processing, analytics, as well as hybrid (HTAP) workloads. With memory-optimized tables and natively compiled stored procedures you can see up to 30X performance improvement for your transaction processing, data ingestion, data load, and transient data scenarios. With column store indexes you can see up to 100X performance improvement for your analytical queries with a significant reduction in storage footprint in your data warehouses.

Presented by Jos de Bruijn, Microsoft; Ken LeTourneau, Intel; Wendy Harms, HPE

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

          Learn how in-memory technologies in SQL Server help to optimize the performance of your transaction processing, analytics, as well as hybrid (HTAP) workloads. With memory-optimized tables and natively compiled stored procedures you can see up to 30X performance improvement for your transaction processing, data ingestion, data load, and transient data

