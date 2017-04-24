Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: HA and DR on Linux
SQL Server on Windows today is built on Windows Server failover cluster for high availability and disaster recovery. In this session, we’ll show how SQL Server 2017 running on Linux meets the most demanding requirements for high availability using technology that is trusted and familiar for Linux users. Download SQL Server 2017: Now on Windows, Linux, and Docker: https://aka.ms/sqlserver17linuxyt
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
