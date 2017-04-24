Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: Building applications using graph data

Graph extensions in SQL Server 2017 will facilitate users in linking different pieces of connected data to help gather powerful insights and increase operational agility. Graphs are well suited for applications where relationships are important, such as fraud detection, risk management, social networks, recommendation engines, predictive analysis, dependence analysis, and IoT applications. In this session we will demonstrate how you can use SQL Graph extensions to build your application using graph data. Download SQL Server 2017: Now on Windows, Linux, and Docker https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/sql-server/sql-server-vnext-including-Linux.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.