Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: Adaptive Query Processing

Microsoft is introducing a new family of adaptive query processing improvements that will enhance the performance of workloads that have historically been difficult to tune through classic methodologies. In this session we will discuss new improvements, including interleaved execution for multi-statement table valued functions, batch-mode execution adaptive joins, and batch-mode memory grant feedback. Download SQL Server 2017 now: http://tinyurl.com/SQLvNextLinux

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.