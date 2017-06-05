Microsoft Video: Single Sign On to Applications
Single sign-on provides the capability of a common identity for user of Office 365, Azure, and SaaS applications integrated with Azure Active Directory, allowing users to be more productive across more apps.
For more information, visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/cloud-platform/azure-active-directory
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
