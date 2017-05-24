Microsoft Video: SharePoint Server 2016 updates and advances in Cloud coexistence
When we launched SharePoint Server 2016 in May of 2016, we shared a vision of a server that was cloud-born and future-proof. Join Bill Baer for an overview of updates to SharePoint Server 2016 and advances for co-existing with Office 365 services. Learn about your options for integrating SharePoint 2016 with the online services that make sense for your needs and get an overview of new capabilities delivered with SharePoint Server 2016 and Feature Pack 1 including: Hybrid Auditing and Admin Action Logging; custom tiles for the App Launcher and the OneDrive modern user experience. Keep watching, as Bill demonstrates what’s coming with Feature Pack 2 with the availability of SharePoint Framework for on-premises development.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
