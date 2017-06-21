Microsoft Video: Secure Your Identity
Cybersecurity technologies and best practices wil help consumers, businesses and organizations enable a safer online environment. This video goes deeper into the best practices that can be used to better protect information and data inside and outside of your operational perimeters.
Learn more:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/safety
https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/msrc/
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/default.aspx
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
