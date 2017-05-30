Microsoft Video: Running reliable scalable Cloud-native Apps with Kubernetes
With orchestration and containers taking over modern- App Management we look at the role of Kubernetes (now generally available) for managing reliable and scalable Cloud-native Apps using Linux and Windows containers.
Brendan Burns, the co-creator of Kubernetes, who leads the team for Azure Container Service at Microsoft, will guide us as we look at the advantages to moving to container-based, modern approaches, how Kubernetes compares to existing IT tools and processes. And, what IT needs to do to take advantage of this and provide the infrastructure for containers to run.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications