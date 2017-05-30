Microsoft Video: Running reliable scalable Cloud-native Apps with Kubernetes

With orchestration and containers taking over modern- App Management we look at the role of Kubernetes (now generally available) for managing reliable and scalable Cloud-native Apps using Linux and Windows containers.

Brendan Burns, the co-creator of Kubernetes, who leads the team for Azure Container Service at Microsoft, will guide us as we look at the advantages to moving to container-based, modern approaches, how Kubernetes compares to existing IT tools and processes. And, what IT needs to do to take advantage of this and provide the infrastructure for containers to run.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.