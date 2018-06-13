Microsoft Video: Protecting Privacy in the Cloud Era – Preparing for the GDPR

Cloud Services enable organizations to build flexible and scalable services that enable the flexibility required by the modern work force.

However, the adoption of cloud services are effected by concerns over new and updated global privacy regulations such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Concerns can often be raised over how to manage and control data in cloud services, ensuring that the appropriate security and protection is applied to personal data in order to protect the privacy of customers and employees.

This session will cover how Microsoft’s capabilities can help an organization to unlock the benefits of cloud, while managing the privacy risks they need to address.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.