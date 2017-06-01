Microsoft Video: Protect Windows Server 2016 and VMware vCenter/ESXi 6.5 using Azure Backup Server
Azure Backup Server is a cloud-first backup solution that helps in protecting business critical applications as well as virtual machines running on Hyper-V or VMware VMs. With the latest release of Azure Backup Server, you can protect applications such as SQL 2016, SharePoint 2016, Exchange 2016, and Windows Server 2016, locally to disk for short term retention as well as to cloud for long term retention. Azure Backup Server also introduces Modern Backup Storage technology that helps in reducing overall Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by providing savings on storage and faster backups. Azure Backup Server also guards your critical data not only against accidental deletion but also against various security threats such as ransomware. You also get free restores from cloud recovery points, thereby further reducing backup TCO.
Read the entire article here, Protect Windows Server 2016 and vCenter/ESXi 6.5 using Azure Backup Server
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
