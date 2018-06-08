Microsoft Video: Proactive security with Office 365 Threat Intelligence

Office 365 Threat Intelligence provides broad visibility, rich insights, and proactive security capabilities for your organization. By leveraging the Microsoft Intelligent Security Graph, Office 365 Threat Intelligence can provide broad visibility into the threat landscape and rich insights to your organization’s impact from threats. With our powerful machine learning and AI technologies, we also can provide proactive security capabilities so you can be prepared in advanced for attacks and help prevent them from harming your organization.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.