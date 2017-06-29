Microsoft Video: Preventing browser-based attacks with Windows Defender Application Guard
We take a look at Windows Defender Application Guard a new capability coming to Windows 10 Creators update this fall to prevent browser-based attacks. You’ll see the user experience in Microsoft Edge when navigating to untrusted and trusted sites. How Windows Defender Application Guard leverages virtualization and Hyper-V to isolate the running processes from Windows and how you can deploy and configure application guard in your organization.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper