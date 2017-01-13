Microsoft Video: (Part 2) Windows Server 2016 Storage will Blow your Mind
The second in a three part series covering the amazing storage features found in Windows Server 2016. In this second video we will focus on the amazing capabilities provided by Storage Replica features in Windows Server 2016.
- [1:10] What is Storage Replica?
- [2:24] What is Block Level Replication and why is this important vs. file copying?
- [4:50] What are the differences between synchronous and asynchronous replication? And which one does Storage Replica do?
- [9:26] Are there any other uses for Storage Replica outside of Disaster Recovery?
- [11:43] How is this different than DFS replica?
Read the entire article here, (Part 2) Windows Server 2016 Storage will Blow your Mind
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Share this:
