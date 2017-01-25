Microsoft Video: OneDrive sync client updates and the new OneDrive Admin Center
Principal engineer, Randy Wong, highlights updates to the OneDrive sync client to enable users to access and sync their Office 365 files including team sites and folders shared with you. He also gives you a quick tour of the new OneDrive admin center that delivers a simple, centralized experience to configure policies for sharing, sync, device management and more.
From the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper