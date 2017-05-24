Microsoft Video: OneDrive for Business updates: simplified sharing and files on demand

With OneDrive for Business, we’ve set out to bring you a robust and scalable service to securely store, share, view and access your content in Office 365, from anywhere and on any device. Join lead engineer, Eugene Lin, as he demonstrates important new enhancements including: the simplified experience for sharing files and folders in OneDrive; new options to monitor and control who has access to your content; and for admins, controls to keep your data safe while keeping your users productive. Keep watching too, as he demonstrates the OneDrive experience in Windows 10, with the new OneDrive “Files On Demand” capability that allows you to see all your cloud files without needing to download them

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.