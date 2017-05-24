Microsoft Video: New personalized, focused experiences across your SharePoint team sites

With Office 365, we are making it faster and easier for you to create groups for teamwork. As the groups that you work with expand, in SharePoint we’re streamlining your collaboration experience across multiple teams. Join lead engineer Jeremy Mazner, to learn about new personalized, focused experiences across your SharePoint team sites including: Intelligent notifications and organization in our mobile apps; amplifying your SharePoint news posts with deeper integration with Microsoft Teams; personalizing your team home page and site, and using common organizational standards.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.