Microsoft Video: New admin controls for SharePoint and OneDrive for Business

For SharePoint and OneDrive Admins, we’re continuing to modernize the experience, in addition to expanding security and compliance controls. Join lead engineer Navjot Virk, for a demo-rich overview of the redesigned SharePoint Admin Center that brings all the information that you need in one place while making tasks like site management much easier; and new conditional access security controls that allow you to manage user session lengths on unmanaged devices. Keep watching too for the latest compliance updates including: multi-geo capabilities for OneDrive for Business that allow you to store your data in different regions or countries and apply differentiated policies; and Service-level encryption, which gives you ultimate control over your data with the use of your own encryption keys.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.