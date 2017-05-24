Microsoft Video: New admin controls for SharePoint and OneDrive for Business
For SharePoint and OneDrive Admins, we’re continuing to modernize the experience, in addition to expanding security and compliance controls. Join lead engineer Navjot Virk, for a demo-rich overview of the redesigned SharePoint Admin Center that brings all the information that you need in one place while making tasks like site management much easier; and new conditional access security controls that allow you to manage user session lengths on unmanaged devices. Keep watching too for the latest compliance updates including: multi-geo capabilities for OneDrive for Business that allow you to store your data in different regions or countries and apply differentiated policies; and Service-level encryption, which gives you ultimate control over your data with the use of your own encryption keys.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications