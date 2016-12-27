Home Data Center Microsoft Video: Nano Server Deployment Option in Windows Server 2016

Microsoft Video: Nano Server Deployment Option in Windows Server 2016


Microsoft Video: Nano Server Deployment Option in Windows Server 2016

Microsoft: Managing StorSimple virtual arrays in the new Azure portal

AppSense: To CBB or to LTSB? That is the question!

Microsoft: Larger Block Blobs in Azure Storage goes GA!

Manufacturer Standardizes 24x7 Availability and Disaster Recovery Globally with Veeam

Kemp Load Balancers now available for comparison in ADC Category!

Microsoft: Real-time Prediction using Azure Machine Learning with Stream Analytics and Power BI

Microsoft Video: Storage Replica in Windows Server 2016

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 - KB Digest

Don’t let the new guy fool you - Citrix Video

Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

Nano Server is a new headless, 64-bit only installation option that installs “just enough OS”, resulting in a dramatically smaller footprint that results in more uptime and a smaller attack service.

For more information, visit: http://www.microsoft.com/windowsserver2016

From the fine folks at Microsoft.

 

More Resources:

Data Center
Videos
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
