Microsoft Video: Nano Server Deployment Option in Windows Server 2016
Nano Server is a new headless, 64-bit only installation option that installs “just enough OS”, resulting in a dramatically smaller footprint that results in more uptime and a smaller attack service.
For more information, visit: http://www.microsoft.com/windowsserver2016
From the fine folks at Microsoft.
