Microsoft Video: Multi-factor authentication: Enterprise Mobility + Security
Learn about Microsoft’s Enterprise Mobility + Security solution from (EMS) solution from Brad Anderson, Corporate Vice President of Enterprise Client & Mobility, and see the capabilities in action. Challenge users trying to access apps under unusual circumstances with multi-factor authentication to verify the user or block access.
For more information visit: www.microsoft.com/ems
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
