Microsoft Video: Modern Windows 10 Management with Enterprise Mobility + Security

Learn about modern Windows 10 and Office 365 ProPlus management with Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) in this quick overview. Modern management with EMS will change the way you deploy, manage, and secure Windows 10 and Office 365. Embrace modern provisioning with Windows AutoPilot and have new devices work-ready in minutes. Manage Windows 10, iOS, macOS, and Android devices all from the cloud. Simplify the transition to modern management using co-management with System Center Configuration Manager and Intune.

For more information, visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/cloud-platform/enterprise-mobility-security

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.