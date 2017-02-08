Microsoft Video: Microsoft Surface Hub’s defense in depth security measures

Principal Program Manager Lead for Surface Hub, Paul Barr, walks us through the top defense in depth strategies behind the design of Microsoft’s Surface Hub. As a communal device, the engineering team had the challenge of maintaining Surface Hub’s user friendly, ready to use multi-media experience without compromising on security. Paul takes on possible attack vectors to illustrate Surface Hub’s defense in depth strategies at the level of physical hardware, OS, app and users of the device.

Learn more at aka.ms/surfacehubadminguide and aka.ms/endofsession

